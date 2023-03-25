Sweet 16 game thread: No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 3-seed Notre Dame

No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball faces No. 3-seed Notre Dame with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. Tipoff from Greenville, South Carolina, is set for 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.

Maryland is vying for its 11th all-time appearance in the Elite Eight — the seventh under Brenda Frese — and its first since 2015. Notre Dame has also been to 10 prior Elite Eights, most recently in 2019.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maryland is a six-point favorite.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

