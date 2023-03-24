MM 3.24: No. 24 Maryland softball set to begin conference play

As the spring season continues, No. 24 Maryland softball (22-5) starts its Big Ten conference slate this weekend against Indiana.

Recently, the Terps have been in great form, winning 13 of their last 14 games and most recently going 3-1 in the Capital City Classic. After having the most wins in a season since 2015 last season with 29, this season is looking like another step up for the program, which will enter conference play with 22 wins.

Junior outfielder Jaeda McFarland leads the clubhouse in batting average at .400 and sophomore catcher Amelia Lech has been playing beyond her years, leading the team in RBIs with 29 and home runs with nine.

Senior pitcher Courtney Wyche leads the team in strikeouts (85) over 69 innings pitched in 13 appearances. And, freshman pitcher Keira Butcher has a 1.27 ERA in 27.2 innings as a reliever. As a whole, the Terps’ bullpen has the fourth-lowest ERA in the conference.

The 2023 season has the potential to be a big year for the Terps and head coach Mark Montgomery. It will continue when Big Ten play begins with a doubleheader on Saturday at Indiana after Friday’s game was rescheduled due to weather.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball guard Hakim Hart announced that he will enter the NBA draft and the transfer portal.

Former Maryland men’s basketball guard Anthony Cowan Jr. had a big game in the EuroCup for Promitheas Patras.

Anthony Cowan game winner in the EuroCup!



38 PTS

6 AST

11/18 FG

6/8 3FG

10/10 FT



Uno the closer pic.twitter.com/ME07lKgheA — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 23, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball was cheered on as it left College Park to go to the Sweet 16.

Maryland men’s lacrosse alum Jon Donville has been breaking out in his first season in the NLL.

Our guy Jon Donville has been killing it in his first professional season! He's been named the @NLL Rookie of the Week five separate times and recently became the 10th rookie in NLL history to record 50 assists #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/K8Tdi9xCta — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 23, 2023

Maryland men’s soccer team was in attendance for Portugal’s European qualifying game on Thursday night.

CR7 just trying to impress the Terps https://t.co/WRppzppgxh pic.twitter.com/59cPxXtZND — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) March 23, 2023

Maryland track and field athletes Anna Coffin and Katie Altieri are running in the Raleigh Relays.