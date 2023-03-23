Maryland guard Hakim Hart declares for NBA draft, enters transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball senior guard Hakim Hart has elected to enter the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal, he announced Thursday.

Hart averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 116 career games, 85 of which he started. The 2022-23 season marked Hart’s best statistically, as he averaged career-bests in points (11.4), assists (2.6) and rebounds per game (4.1). Hart was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season.

Hart initially committed to Maryland under former head coach Mark Turgeon on April 18, 2019. Hailing from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Hart was far from a highly-touted prospect, checking in as a three-star recruit and the No. 458 overall player in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the lowest-rated recruit of a five-man class where he and Donta Scott were the only players to stay all four years.

The Philadelphia native surpassed all expectations, however, playing spot minutes as a freshman before turning into a frequent starter as a sophomore. He broke onto the scene with a career-high 32 points against Saint Peter’s on Dec. 4, 2020. Hart started 10 of the final 11 games of his sophomore season, including two NCAA Tournament games.

Hart’s junior year was a whirlwind, with the university and Turgeon parting ways after just eight games. Hart played the remainder of the year under interim head coach Danny Manning, and he eventually opted to stay for the start of the Kevin Willard era when the university hired Willard last March. Hart became a foundational piece of Willard’s first team.

Hart’s decision does not change Maryland’s expected scholarship count of 11 of the maximum 13; only his return would add a number to the count. Regardless, whether it be the NBA draft or a different school, it appears Hart’s Maryland career may come to a close.

Hart has one year of college eligibility remaining.