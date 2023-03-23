 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 3.23: Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller named finalist for WBCA All-America team

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another honor rolled in for Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller Wednesday, as she was named a regional finalist for the 2023 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association will release its All-America team later this month.

Leading the Terps to this weekend’s Sweet 16, Miller has had an astounding season. Miller is averaging career-bests in points (19.7), rebounds (6.5), assists (3.0), steals (2.1) and blocks (1.3) per game.

She has already received plenty of recognition for her sensational senior season, including being named a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American by the USBWA, The Athletic and the Associated Press.

Miller, who is just 16 points away from being 10th on Maryland’s all-time scoring list, leads the Terps into battle against No. 3-seed Notre Dame on Saturday for a spot in the Elite Eight.

In other news

No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 24 Penn, 16-12. Ryan Alonardo had the coverage.

Kevin Willard was announced as Maryland men’s basketball head coach one year ago.

New Georgetown men’s basketball head coach Ed Cooley is interested in revitalizing the Hoyas’ rivalry against Maryland and his good friend Willard.

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese praised how selfless her group is.

Miller and Shyanne Sellers were named two of the best players remaining in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland men’s lacrosse had an event with its alumni Tuesday night.

Maryland men’s soccer is having a great spring break trip, with some competition included, in Portugal.

Following a successful campaign, Maryland wrestling turns its attention to the future.

Maryland softball junior catcher Kiley Goff had an incredible weekend.

