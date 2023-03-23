MM 3.23: Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller named finalist for WBCA All-America team

Another honor rolled in for Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller Wednesday, as she was named a regional finalist for the 2023 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association will release its All-America team later this month.

Leading the Terps to this weekend’s Sweet 16, Miller has had an astounding season. Miller is averaging career-bests in points (19.7), rebounds (6.5), assists (3.0), steals (2.1) and blocks (1.3) per game.

She has already received plenty of recognition for her sensational senior season, including being named a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American by the USBWA, The Athletic and the Associated Press.

Miller, who is just 16 points away from being 10th on Maryland’s all-time scoring list, leads the Terps into battle against No. 3-seed Notre Dame on Saturday for a spot in the Elite Eight.

In other news

No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 24 Penn, 16-12. Ryan Alonardo had the coverage.

Kevin Willard was announced as Maryland men’s basketball head coach one year ago.

March 22, 2022



Kevin Willard introduced as our new head coach



The foundation has been laid pic.twitter.com/BNujX1JT35 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 22, 2023

Great memories from one year ago today when we introduced @KevinWillard as our @TerrapinHoops coach! #OneMaryland pic.twitter.com/P3J5qdzMoX — Damon Evans (@Evans_TerpsAD) March 22, 2023

New Georgetown men’s basketball head coach Ed Cooley is interested in revitalizing the Hoyas’ rivalry against Maryland and his good friend Willard.

Cooley says he and Kevin Willard will talk about setting up a Maryland-Georgetown matchup. Says he’d like to set it up if it’s good for the area and works.



Cooley and Willard coached against each other for about a decade in the Big East. — Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) March 22, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese praised how selfless her group is.

Miller and Shyanne Sellers were named two of the best players remaining in the NCAA Tournament.

Diamond Miller and Shyanne Sellers are 2 of ESPN’s Top 25 players in the Sweet 16



https://t.co/ja1v3bUq29#MarchMadness x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/1XrsgDmFaM — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 22, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse had an event with its alumni Tuesday night.

Had a great time at the Hardshell Collective Tacos with the Terps dinner last night! Always fun to be able to learn from some great alumni! #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/NiaM37rXJg — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 22, 2023

Maryland men’s soccer is having a great spring break trip, with some competition included, in Portugal.

Obrigado Porto!



What a few days in Porto and the surrounding areas



The squad now travels to Lisbon today for the remainder of the trip pic.twitter.com/mpsBYqsgQj — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) March 22, 2023

The views in Nazaré



The squad stopped by this beautiful beach town on the way to Lisbon.



It is home to some of the biggest waves in the world!! pic.twitter.com/VNDlps9OX7 — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) March 22, 2023

Following a successful campaign, Maryland wrestling turns its attention to the future.

4️⃣ freshmen NCAA Qualifiers. Each one picked up at least one win in Tulsa.



The future is bright in College Park!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/nNQUtx1Ibs — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 22, 2023

Maryland softball junior catcher Kiley Goff had an incredible weekend.