MM 3.22: Three-star running back Terek McCant commits to Maryland football

Maryland football received a commitment from class of 2024 prospect Terek McCant Tuesday, announced in a social media post by McCant.

McCant is listed as a running back by 247Sports but an athlete by Rivals, showcasing his versatility. The 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star prospect, the nation’s 78th-best running back prospect in his class and the 123rd-best recruit out of the state of Florida. Rivals rates McCant much higher, considering him a four-star prospect and the 40th-best prospect in Florida.

A 5-foot-9, 175-pound junior out of Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida, McCant was also considering Texas A&M, Indiana and South Florida. He will take his first visit to College Park on April 8, which he announced hours before his commitment.

McCant is Maryland’s second commitment in the class of 2024, joining German linebacker and three-star prospect Justin Okoronkwo, who committed back in November.

In other news

Sam Oshtry, Ben Dickson and Emmett Siegel recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s season on the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland men’s basketball wing Ike Cornish will enter the transfer portal, it was reported Tuesday.

Jon Iacovacci covered Maryland baseball’s win over George Washington on Tuesday. Iacovacci also detailed the Terps’ resurgence since a sluggish start to the season.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Sweet 16 game against Notre Dame will tip off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. It will air on ESPN.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Kori Edmondson picked up Big Ten Midfielder of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors, while Emily Sterling earned the Big Ten Defender of the Week award.

On the men’s side, Brian Ruppel was named Big Ten Specialist of the Week and Freshman of the Week while Jack Koras earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Ajax Zappitello was also named one of USA Lacrosse Magazine’s players of the week.

Maryland softball shared a rankings update ahead of the beginning of conference play.