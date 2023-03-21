Maryland men’s basketball wing Ike Cornish to enter transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball saw its first offseason departure Tuesday, as 24/7 High School Hoops first reported on Twitter that redshirt freshman guard/forward Ike Cornish will enter the transfer portal.

Cornish, who is from Baltimore and played his high school basketball at Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina, ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 113 recruit in the class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Cornish did not see game action in his true freshman season due to injury and redshirted to preserve his eligibility. As a redshirt freshman this past season, he averaged just under five minutes per game and scored in 11 of his 21 appearances, including a career-high nine-point performance in 13 minutes against Binghamton on Nov. 15.

He has three years of eligibility remaining. With the current roster situation — assuming Jahmir Young, Hakim Hart and Donta Scott all move on and class of 2023 center Braden Pierce signs with the program — Maryland has two open scholarships. Young, Hart and Scott all have a year of eligibility remaining, though it is unclear what they will do at this time.