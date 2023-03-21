Testudo Times Podcast: Wrapping up the 2022-23 Maryland men’s basketball season

The Testudo Times Podcast is back to wrap up Maryland men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season. The editors discuss the Terps’ season-ending loss to Alabama, dive into the big picture and look ahead to the future.

Maryland’s season ended with a 73-51 loss to No. 1 overall seed Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday. We break down everything from trends to individual player performances.

Discussing the importance of the seasons — and postseasons — that Julian Reese and Jahmir Young had for the Terps.

Taking a big picture look at what made Kevin Willard’s first year as Maryland head coach so successful.

Looking ahead to the future of Maryland basketball.

