MM 3.21: No. 24 Maryland gymnastics headed to regional round of NCAA Tournament

Following a regular season in which the team finished No. 24 in the country, Maryland gymnastics is headed to the NCAA Regionals in Pittsburgh to compete in the postseason.

This marks the fourth straight NCAA Regional for which the Terps have qualified. Last year, they posted the highest ever score in program history at a regional with 196.025, and ended up finishing in third place in the second round of the Raleigh Regional.

Maryland will be competing on March 31 at Petersen Events Center, and will face off against No. 2-seed Florida, No. 15-seed Arizona State and the winner of a play-in matchup between Penn State and Towson.

As one of the top 25 teams in the country, Maryland will attempt to one-up its team-best showing from last year.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese in on her way to her 11th Sweet 16 in 21 years with the Terps.

Maryland wrestling celebrated the career of eighth-year Jaron Smith, who wrapped up his career at the NCAA Championships.

A look back at Jaron's final win as a Terp



Ended a fantastic Maryland career by picking up a win at NCAAs for the second year in a row. Big-time stuff from Jaron in a Maryland singlet for eight years!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/fa2HdOrXdO — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 20, 2023

Terps women’s lacrosse shared highlights of Eloise Clevenger’s recent eight-point performance.