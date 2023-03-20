MM 3.20: Maryland wrestling finishes season at 2023 NCAA Championships

Maryland wrestling’s 2022-23 season came to a close over the weekend at the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Terps, who finished 10-9 overall as a team, sent five wrestlers to compete in the national competition. With a chance to earn All-American recognition, redshirt freshman 197-pounder Jaxon Smith highlighted the group. However, Smith fell to No. 3 Rocky Elam of Missouri in the quarterfinals and to No. 9 Max Dean of Penn State in the bloodround.

All four other Terps — 125-pound redshirt freshman Braxton Brown, 141-pound freshman Kal Miller, 149-pound redshirt freshman Ethen Miller and 285-pound graduate student Jaron Smith — competed Saturday morning. None of the four wrestlers advanced in the wrestlebacks. Jaron Smith, who wrapped up his Maryland career after eight years, will go down in Maryland wrestling lore.

Maryland’s five day-two wrestlers were its most in the event since 2010.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball’s season came to a close with a 73-51 loss to No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the NCAA Tournament round of 32. Read Ben Dickson’s game story and Emmett Siegel’s takeaways from Birmingham, Alabama.

Maryland women’s basketball advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season after defeating No. 7-seed Arizona at home on Sunday. Damon Brooks Jr. summed it up in his gamer.

No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse made a statement to the country with a 14-13 road win at No. 1 Virginia on Saturday. Colin McNamara had the game recap.

Maryland baseball took two of three against Albany at home this weekend. Ben Wolf recapped Friday’s win. Jon Iacovacci covered Saturday’s loss and Sunday’s victory.

No. 11 Maryland women’s lacrosse opened Big Ten play with a resounding 16-8 win at No. 22 Rutgers. Ryan Alonardo has you covered.

Maryland men’s basketball reflected on a successful season.

Maryland athletics director Damon Evans and the Terps looked back on what Kevin Willard was able to do in less than a year as Maryland men’s basketball’s head coach.

The men’s basketball team showed out at XFINITY Center to support the women’s team, which is on its way to the Sweet 16.

Maryland women’s basketball celebrated its Sweet 16 berth.

Diamond Miller finished her Maryland home career in style, and she and Shyanne Sellers thanked the fans following the game.

Maryland men’s lacrosse freshman goalie Brian Ruppel received national attention for arguably the play(s) of the year in college lacrosse.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Daniel Kelly’s game-winner at Virginia provided plenty of cause for celebration.