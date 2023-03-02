MM 3.2: Maryland men’s basketball recruit named High School All-American honorable mention

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball is having a strong season in head coach Kevin Willard’s first year, but the team also has a lot to look forward to in its future recruits.

Incoming freshman guard and four-star recruit DeShawn Harris-Smith was named a Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School All-America honorable mention, it was announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

He is part of Maryland’s recruiting class that ranks No. 14 in the nation and includes two other four-star prospects in forward Jamie Kaiser Jr. and guard Jahnathan Lamothe. Harris-Smith is the top-ranked player in Virginia and the 32nd-ranked player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Harris-Smith has been a star for Paul VI Catholic High School over the last two seasons, being named the VISAAA Division I State Player of the Year last season and leading his team to a state championship title. This season, he averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game, as his team, on multiple occasions ranked No. 1 in the nation, won all but three games. He was named Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

In other news

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s road struggles continued in a 73-62 loss at Ohio State Wednesday night.

No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse fell to James Madison, 8-7.

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson rung in the month of March on the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland football’s Director of Football Operations Abir Chaudry is set to participate in the NFL Women’s Forum.

Leading the way



HUGE shoutout to our Director of Ops Abir Chaudhry, who will participate in this week’s @NFL Women’s Forum! pic.twitter.com/frVt2sLN50 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 1, 2023

Maryland looked back on the best moments in the school’s March Madness appearances over the years.

The Maryland March Madness memories run deep



What will happen this March? pic.twitter.com/CVL1sSa89e — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) March 1, 2023

Maryland softball showed off its new uniforms for this season.

New Season, New Uniforms pic.twitter.com/lDk4mAAi2V — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 1, 2023

Maryland baseball released its schedule of nationally broadcasted games.