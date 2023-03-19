NCAA Tournament game thread: No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Arizona

No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball (26-6) hosts No. 7-seed Arizona (22-9) with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
A win would give the Terps their third straight regional semifinal appearance and 20th in program history. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maryland is a nine-point favorite. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
NCAA Tournament round of 32 preview: No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Arizona
Podcast: Maryland women’s basketball vs. Arizona preview
Takeaways from No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball’s trouncing of No. 15-seed Holy Cross
No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball flattens No. 15-seed Holy Cross, 93-61, in first round of NCAA Tournament
MM 3.17: Diamond Miller earns second-team All-American honors
Maryland women’s basketball’s Summer Bostock is getting the full Division I experience
Podcast: Maryland women’s basketball talk feat. Brinae Alexander
Maryland women’s basketball selected as No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament, draws Holy Cross in round of 64
MM 3.9: Maryland women’s basketball commit named Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Despite early-season doubts, Maryland women’s basketball is a national contender again
Despite losing key cogs, Brenda Frese’s pedigree shaped unforeseeable success in 2022-23
Four Maryland women’s basketball players earn Big Ten honors
For Maryland women’s basketball’s Lavender Briggs, the best is yet to come
Maryland women’s basketball’s Allie Kubek embraces vocal role on the bench
Gia “Hollywood” Cooke brings the energy on and off the court for Maryland women’s basketball
Maryland freshman guard Bri McDaniel’s Chicago roots molded early-season success
Faith Masonius is back from a knee injury and ready to make an impact for Maryland women’s basketball
Loading comments...