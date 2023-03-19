Podcast: Maryland women’s basketball vs. Arizona preview

With tipoff against Arizona just hours away, the women’s basketball beat writers discuss everything Terps. They recap the first-round victory and look ahead to Sunday’s big one.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Recapping No. 2-seed Maryland’s opening-round blowout win over No. 15-seed Holy Cross.

Which side of the ball was more impressive for the Terps against the Crusaders?

Completely previewing Maryland’s matchup against Arizona, which is two years removed from losing in the national title game.

