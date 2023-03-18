NCAA Tournament game thread: No. 8-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 1-seed Alabama

No. 8-seed Maryland men’s basketball (22-12) takes on No. 1 overall seed Alabama (30-5) with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
Tipoff is set for approximately 9:40 p.m. ET on TBS. DraftKings Sportsbook tabs the Crimson Tide as 8.5-point favorites.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
