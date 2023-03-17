NCAA Tournament game thread: No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 15-seed Holy Cross

No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball (25-6) begins its 2023 NCAA Tournament run at home against No. 15-seed Holy Cross (24-8) out of the Patriot League.
Tipoff is set for approximately 2:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of No. 7-seed Arizona and No. 10-seed West Virginia on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Terps are 28-point favorites against the Crusaders.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
