MM 3.17: Diamond Miller earns second-team All-American honors

Having led her team to a No. 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was named to both the AP All-American second team and the USBWA All-American second team on Wednesday.

It’s the first time in her career that she has received a spot on an All-American team.

This season, Miller was an absolute force for head coach Brenda Frese and put up monster numbers in likely her final year of collegiate basketball. She led the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 guard also led the way on the other side of the court with a team-high 63 steals and 40 blocks.

She had three 30-point games and nine 20-point games in her best season in College Park. Miller stepped up and became the number one option for Maryland this season.

Miller will look to lead the Terps to a deep NCAA Tournament run. They will start their tournament against No. 15-seed Holy Cross on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball escaped West Virginia, 67-65, in a thrilling matchup to open the NCAA Tournament round of 64. Catch up on Emmett Siegel’s game story and Ben Dickson’s takeaways.

Dickson, Siegel and Sam Oshtry recorded an instant reaction episode of the Testudo Times Podcast following the Terps’ nail-biting win over the Mountaineers.

Damon Brooks Jr. previewed Maryland women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament first-round showdown against No. 15-seed Holy Cross at home.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a few videos from its celebration Thursday.

GO MARYLAND AND NOBODY ELSE!! pic.twitter.com/raxjWUQJko — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 16, 2023

“I’m damn proud of you”



Coach speaking for all of us pic.twitter.com/o9ZB6KMGI0 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 16, 2023

The Terps’ second-round game versus No. 1 overall seed Alabama will tip off at 9:40 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Spend your night with the Terps!



Our tip time for Saturday is set pic.twitter.com/TKQb1jCK17 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 17, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball posted a hype video ahead of its first NCAA Tournament game.

All five Maryland wrestlers at the NCAA Championships advanced to day two, highlighted by Jaxon Smith’s qualification for the quarterfinals.

A BAD, BAD MAN



Jaxon pins the 6th seed in just 2:15 and he's officially a quarterfinalist!



The freshman is an absolute problem #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/1lzaUFk3PR — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 17, 2023

MILLER TIME IS MOVING ON



Kal avenges a loss earlier in the season to Koderhandt with a 5-3 decision! He'll be back in action tomorrow morning looking to keep advancing. #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/ifjKpk0iEa — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 17, 2023

Make that two doses of Miller Time!



Ethen comes away with a commanding 4-0 decision to keep advancing on the backside! He will also be back on the mat tomorrow morning. #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/YhvsrWon7T — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 17, 2023

Braxton. Brown.



He takes out the 14-seed by way of an 8-6 decision to advance!



2-0 start for the Terps in Tulsa!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/xAuhbUwI3C — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 16, 2023

Jaron's moving on!



The eighth-year claims a 7-3 decision to advance to tomorrow! That means all 5 qualifiers will still be in action on Day 2!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/FcTP8IE4P5 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 17, 2023

Maryland track and field is at the UCF Black and Gold Invitational this weekend.