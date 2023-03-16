Testudo Times Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland’s round of 64 win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Testudo Times Podcast is here with all the rapid reactions you need from No. 8-seed Maryland men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament first-round win over No. 9-seed West Virginia. Following the full breakdown, the editors look ahead to a matchup with No. 1 overall seed Alabama.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland survived West Virginia in a thrilling 67-65 first-round win to kick off the first round of action.

The Terps had a brutal start to the game but turned it around for a halftime lead. What exactly happened in the first half?

The Mountaineers and Terps went blow for blow in a riveting second half, which we break down as well.

Analysis of individual player performances and trends from the win.

Looking ahead to Alabama; is there anything the Terps can do to knock off the Big Dance’s top dog?

