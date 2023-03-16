NCAA Tournament game thread: No. 8-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 9-seed West Virginia

No. 8-seed Maryland men’s basketball (21-12) and No. 9-seed West Virginia (19-14) have the privilege of kicking off the NCAA Tournament round of 64 with the annual 12:15 p.m. Thursday tip on CBS.
This will be the first matchup between the programs since the Mountaineers took down the Terps in the 2015 NCAA Tournament round of 32. West Virginia is a three-point favorite over Maryland on Thursday, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
NCAA Tournament round of 64 preview: No. 8-seed Maryland vs. No. 9-seed West Virginia
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball’s round of 64 game against West Virginia
Keys to Maryland men’s basketball’s round of 64 matchup with West Virginia
Kevin Willard has ridden grit and tradition to early success at Maryland
Kyle Tarp’s passion, enthusiasm has brought strength to Maryland for over a decade
Julian Reese’s rapid rise has been key to Maryland men’s basketball’s success
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland vs. West Virginia preview
Men’s March Madness 2023: Opening odds
Jahmir Young named to All-Big Ten second team, three other Terps earn honorable mentions
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience
Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits
Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail
Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start
Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle
Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
Loading comments...