MM 3.16: Two Maryland gymnasts named to All-Big Ten second team

Maryland gymnastics picked up Big Ten honors Wednesday, with senior Emma Silberman and sophomore Josephine Kogler being named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Silberman — from New Hope, Pennsylvania — had a sensational senior year, competing in the all-around competition in each of Maryland’s meets this season. She set a career-high 39.400 in the all-around on March 10 and matched her career-high floor score of 9.900 on five ocassions this season.

Kogler took a step forward in her sophomore season to earn her first career conference honor. Competing on both beam and vault, Kogler anchored the beam rotation in 2023. She set a career-high 9.925 beam score on Feb. 11 against Rutgers.

Maryland’s postseason begins this Saturday at noon at the Big Ten Championships in Coralville, Iowa. Illinois, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Rutgers will compete in the same session as the Terps.

Maryland men’s basketball faces West Virginia at 12:15 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Check out the following pieces from the Testudo Times staff ahead of the game.

Sam Oshtry previewed the matchup and provided an analysis of the keys to the game.

Oshtry also profiled Terps strength and conditioning coach Kyle Tarp and joined Ben Dickson on the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast to analyze the game.

Dickson examined Julian Reese’s improvement this season and the impact it’s made on the team.

Emmett Siegel detailed Kevin Willard’s personal journey to becoming Maryland’s head coach and finding success in his first season.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a hype video ahead of its game.

Piece by piece, we've come together



Now, it's our moment

The trophies from Maryland’s 2002 men’s basketball national title and its 2006 women’s basketball national title are on display at the National Archives Museum.

Two @NCAA Basketball Championship trophies are now on view at the National Archives Museum as part of the exhibit #AllAmerican: The Power of Sports, and just in time for #MarchMadness.https://t.co/sW5EzToLDx pic.twitter.com/fUjm13SHjd — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) March 15, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball star guard Diamond Miller was named a USBWA and AP All-American.

Maryland baseball came back late and defeated Delaware, 13-11, in extra innings Wednesday. Jon Iacovacci covered the game.

Goodnight from Newark ⚾



Big rallies in the final two frames power the Terps to a marathon victory in the first state

No. 11 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated Georgetown, 13-4. Ryan Alonardo recapped the game.

Maryland wrestlers are ready for the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Maryland golfer Patricie Mackova showed out at the Briar’s Creek Invitational.