How to watch Maryland men’s basketball’s round of 64 game against West Virginia

March madness is here, and so is Maryland’s return to the NCAA Tournament. After a 10-0 conference home record and a 20-11 overall regular season record, Maryland earned a bid to the big dance as an eight seed in the south region.
It will take on No. 9-seed West Virginia in the round of 64 in just a few hours
Let’s take a look at the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 21-12 (12-10 Big Ten)
West Virginia: 19-14 (7-11 Big 12)
All-time series: West Virginia leads 24-14
DraftKings Sportsbook line: West Virginia -2
How to watch and listen
Thursday March 16, 12:15 p.m. ET, Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama
TV: CBS — Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)
Streaming: CBS
