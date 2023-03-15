Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland vs. West Virginia preview

The start of the NCAA Tournament round of 64 is just under 24 hours away, and the Testudo Times editors have you covered. On this episode, they put Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Indiana in the rear-view mirror and look ahead to Thursday’s first-round matchup with West Virginia.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Recapping what went wrong in Maryland men’s basketball’s 10-point loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

Completely breaking down Maryland’s first-round NCAA Tournament showdown with West Virginia.

Analyzing West Virginia’s roster and trends associated with the Mountaineers.

Handing out keys for Thursday’s game and giving predictions.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.