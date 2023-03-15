MM 3.15: Jahmir Young named to USBWA and NABC All-District Teams

Maryland men’s basketball graduate guard Jahmir Young was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District III Team and the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District VII Second Team, it was announced Tuesday.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native has been instrumental in his return to his home state, helping lead the Terps to a 21-12 finish and a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Young spent three years at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he was twice named to the All-Conference USA first team.

He leads all Terps in scoring this season, averaging 16.1 points per game. His 531 points rank 36th in program history for a single-season. He earned a spot on the All-Big Ten second team, which was announced last week.

Young currently ranks 12th among active NCAA players with 16.5 career points per game, and will get his first shot in the NCAA Tournament as the Terps take on No. 9-seed West Virginia at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be available on CBS.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Brinae Alexander joined the Testudo Times Podcast to discuss her season, the team’s success and to announce that she is using her extra year of eligibility to return for the 2023-24 season.

Ryan Alonardo previewed No. 11 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Wednesday game against Georgetown.

Dylan Manfre discussed how Maryland women’s basketball early enrollee Summer Bostock is utilizing her time to learn and grow.

Ben Wolf previewed Maryland baseball’s game against Delaware. The game was rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday at 4 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Maryland men’s basketball arrived in Birmingham, Alabama for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

College Park, MD ➡️ Birmingham, AL



We have arrived pic.twitter.com/ahysENVS6r — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 14, 2023

Maryland baseball scored a combined 39 runs in its series sweep of Maine this past weekend.





The bats were rolling this weekend in CP!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/m0X3nUjmyI — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 14, 2023

Maryland football running backs coach Elijah Brooks announced his departure from the program after four years on Monday. He was hired by Virginia Tech in the same role.

From the bottom of my heart, my family and I want to thank Terp Nation, coaches, players and fans for a wonderful 4 years! #TBIA pic.twitter.com/hAfIjFG8GD — Elijah Brooks (@CoachEBrooks) March 13, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn and graduate defender Abby Bosco were named Big Ten Players of the Week.

Our Captains: Big Ten Players of the Week! https://t.co/QcvJPGW1JZ — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 14, 2023

Maryland tennis climbed up to No. 41 in the ITA Rankings.