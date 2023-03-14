MM 3.14: No. 21 Maryland gymnastics records season-high score at Maryland Five Meet

No. 21 Maryland gymnastics (17-8, 2-7 Big Ten) posted a season-high score of 197.100 in the Maryland Five Meet Sunday, enough for a first-place finish over Temple, Yale and Towson.

Junior Olivia Weir and senior Emma Silberman once again led the Terps, as Weir finished first on vault and Silberman continued her season-long streak of leading the team in all-around score.

Sophomore Sierra Kondo tied her career-high on bars, scoring a 9.925, helping Maryland to a total score of 49.275 in the event.

The Terps will be back on the mat on March 18 at noon for the Big Ten Championships in Coralville, Iowa.

Their first session is against Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois.

In other news

Kevin Willard made quite the impression in year one at Maryland.

Kevin Willard is one of seven men's coaches nationally to reach the 2023 NCAA Tournament in their first season.



We love that pic.twitter.com/9TdOwUsAWO — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 13, 2023

Game times are officially set for Maryland women’s basketball’s opening round matchup.

Maryland wrestling’s Kal Miller joined the Hear the Turtle podcast to discuss his journey.

Episode one of the week!



An interview with @TerpsWrestling's @kalmiller2 about his road to the @NCAAWrestling Championships and much more!



Plus the fellas give their initial takes on the basketball brackets — Hear The Turtle (@HearTheTurtle) March 13, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse is offering a special deal to high school teams for an upcoming deal.

You can still come and watch the Terps play for free!



High school teams have until March 27 to submit rosters to get free admission to our game against Michigan!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/SdZTIvyKWn — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 13, 2023

Maryland softball’s Keira Bucher was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Stepping up in B1G ways! Your Big Ten Freshman of the Week



| https://t.co/qmOAgubyzJ pic.twitter.com/IdXVNs3Deo — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 13, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse recapped its defenses performance from the weekend’s win.

Maryland. Defense.



Was great on Saturday, forcing more turnovers than Villanova had shots! pic.twitter.com/dmaBQDV273 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 13, 2023

Maryland baseball’s midweek game has been moved to Wednesday.