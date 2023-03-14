 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 3.14: No. 21 Maryland gymnastics records season-high score at Maryland Five Meet

This is the Maryland minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

No. 21 Maryland gymnastics (17-8, 2-7 Big Ten) posted a season-high score of 197.100 in the Maryland Five Meet Sunday, enough for a first-place finish over Temple, Yale and Towson.

Junior Olivia Weir and senior Emma Silberman once again led the Terps, as Weir finished first on vault and Silberman continued her season-long streak of leading the team in all-around score.

Sophomore Sierra Kondo tied her career-high on bars, scoring a 9.925, helping Maryland to a total score of 49.275 in the event.

The Terps will be back on the mat on March 18 at noon for the Big Ten Championships in Coralville, Iowa.

Their first session is against Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois.

In other news

Kevin Willard made quite the impression in year one at Maryland.

Game times are officially set for Maryland women’s basketball’s opening round matchup.

Maryland wrestling’s Kal Miller joined the Hear the Turtle podcast to discuss his journey.

Maryland men’s lacrosse is offering a special deal to high school teams for an upcoming deal.

Maryland softball’s Keira Bucher was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Maryland women’s lacrosse recapped its defenses performance from the weekend’s win.

Maryland baseball’s midweek game has been moved to Wednesday.

