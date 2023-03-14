Podcast: Maryland women’s basketball talk feat. Brinae Alexander

Just days before No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball begins its NCAA Tournament run against Holy Cross, the women’s basketball beat writers talk everything Terps. Special guest and senior guard Brinae Alexander joins the show.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Previewing the Terps’ first-round matchup against Holy Cross.

What is Maryland’s ceiling?

Is this Brenda Frese’s best season yet?

Brinae Alexander joins to talk about her first NCAA Tournament, starting around the 23-minute mark.

Alexander also discusses her use of social media, being roommates with Bri McDaniel and some breaking news.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find women’s basketball beat writers Andrew Chodes, Damon Brooks Jr. and Dylan Manfre on Twitter as well.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.