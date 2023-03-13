Men’s March Madness 2023: Opening odds

Selection Sunday has passed, we have a bracket, and it’s just a matter of hours until the 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway.

DraftKings Sportsbook has scoped the national college basketball landscape and set its opening odds for the Big Dance.

Let’s see how Maryland men’s basketball fares among the competition.

No. 8-seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12, 11-9 Big Ten), South Region

Opening game odds: Maryland +2.5 vs. No. 9-seed West Virginia, O/U 140

National champion odds: +9000

South region odds to reach Final Four:

Alabama +190

Arizona +400

Baylor +550

Creighton +700

San Diego State +900

West Virginia +1400

Virginia +1500

Utah State +2500

Maryland +2500

Missouri +4000

North Carolina State +5000

Charleston +5000

Furman +8000

UC Santa Barbara +15000

Princeton +30000

Southeast Missouri State +50000

Texas A&M Corpus-Christi +50000

