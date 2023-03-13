 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Men’s March Madness 2023: Opening odds

See where Maryland and other teams across the country stand, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Ben Dickson
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round - Maryland vs Minnesota Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Selection Sunday has passed, we have a bracket, and it’s just a matter of hours until the 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway.

DraftKings Sportsbook has scoped the national college basketball landscape and set its opening odds for the Big Dance.

Let’s see how Maryland men’s basketball fares among the competition.

No. 8-seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12, 11-9 Big Ten), South Region

Opening game odds: Maryland +2.5 vs. No. 9-seed West Virginia, O/U 140

National champion odds: +9000

South region odds to reach Final Four:

  • Alabama +190
  • Arizona +400
  • Baylor +550
  • Creighton +700
  • San Diego State +900
  • West Virginia +1400
  • Virginia +1500
  • Utah State +2500
  • Maryland +2500
  • Missouri +4000
  • North Carolina State +5000
  • Charleston +5000
  • Furman +8000
  • UC Santa Barbara +15000
  • Princeton +30000
  • Southeast Missouri State +50000
  • Texas A&M Corpus-Christi +50000

NCAA Tournament winner:

  • Houston +475
  • Alabama +650
  • Purdue +1000
  • UCLA +1200
  • Kansas +1200
  • Texas +1400
  • Arizona +1600
  • Gonzaga +1600
  • UConn +1800
  • Tennessee +2500

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...