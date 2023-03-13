Men’s March Madness 2023: Opening odds

Selection Sunday has passed, we have a bracket, and it’s just a matter of hours until the 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway.
DraftKings Sportsbook has scoped the national college basketball landscape and set its opening odds for the Big Dance.
Let’s see how Maryland men’s basketball fares among the competition.
No. 8-seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12, 11-9 Big Ten), South Region
Opening game odds: Maryland +2.5 vs. No. 9-seed West Virginia, O/U 140
National champion odds: +9000
South region odds to reach Final Four:
- Alabama +190
- Arizona +400
- Baylor +550
- Creighton +700
- San Diego State +900
- West Virginia +1400
- Virginia +1500
- Utah State +2500
- Maryland +2500
- Missouri +4000
- North Carolina State +5000
- Charleston +5000
- Furman +8000
- UC Santa Barbara +15000
- Princeton +30000
- Southeast Missouri State +50000
- Texas A&M Corpus-Christi +50000
NCAA Tournament winner:
- Houston +475
- Alabama +650
- Purdue +1000
- UCLA +1200
- Kansas +1200
- Texas +1400
- Arizona +1600
- Gonzaga +1600
- UConn +1800
- Tennessee +2500
