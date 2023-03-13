MM 3.13: Maryland softball secures second straight perfect weekend, goes 4-0 in Flames Classic

No. 23 Maryland softball (19-4) continued its winning ways this past weekend, finishing 4-0 in the Flames Classic at Liberty.



It was the second consecutive perfect weekend for the Terps, who finished 5-0 in last weeks tournament at East Carolina.

The Terps have now won 10 games in a row, their longest winning streak since 2011 (13 games).



Maryland swept Fairfield in a doubleheader Friday, winning the first game 4-3 courtesy of a walk-off double from junior catcher Kiley Goff. It then cruised to a 11-0 victory in six innings against the Stags.

It started Saturday by defeating Ball State 10-2 in five innings before completing the perfect weekend with a 4-1 win over Sacred Heart.

The Terps were scheduled to face Liberty on Sunday, but the game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Head coach Mark Montgomery’s squad will be back out on the diamond Friday for the Maryland Tournament. The first game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. against North Dakota at the Maryland Softball Stadium.



