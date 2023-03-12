Maryland women’s basketball selected as No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament, draws Holy Cross in round of 64

Maryland women’s basketball earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Sunday. It will host 15th-seeded Holy Cross at XFINITY Center on Friday.

After beginning the season 4-2, the Terps finished the regular season winning 21 of their last 25 games, including seven wins over ranked opponents and four wins versus top-10 teams.

After losing all but one returning starter and building a new team with nine new players, head coach Brenda Frese guided the Terps to a No. 2 seed for the second time in the past three full seasons.

“Being a No. 2 seed gives us great possible odds,” senior guard Brinae Alexander said. “I’m just ready to play.”

Maryland finished 15-3 in conference play, a two-win improvement from last season. It was led by senior guard Diamond Miller, who put forth the best season of her career. She led the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. Her stellar season earned her a nomination as a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, awarded to the best shooting guard in the nation. The last Terp to take home the award was Ashley Owusu in 2021. Miller was also named a second-team All-American by The Athletic on March 11.

After falling to first-seeded Iowa in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, Miller said, “At the end of the day, no matter our seeding, we’re still gonna have to play 40 minutes. We’re still gonna have to play and compete like we always do.”