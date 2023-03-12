March Madness 2023: How to watch Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday has arrived. The fields for both the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments will be announced today.

After months of waiting, fans will be able to fill out their brackets this week after the selection committees sort 68 teams into their respective seeds and the teams prepare to duke it out on the court to crown national champions.

By the time the selection shows begin, 32 automatic bids to the tournament will have been clinched by conference tournament champions, leaving 36 at-large bids available to round out the 68-team field. Maryland is a virtual lock to qualify for both tournaments, with the men’s team most recently projected as an eight or nine seed and the women’s team as a two seed.

The men’s tournament is held exclusively at neutral sites, but the women’s tournament features first- and second-round games on the campuses of top-four seeds. If Maryland receives a two seed as expected, it would host games in College Park.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maryland’s men’s team has +12000 odds to win the national championship and +2200 odds to make the Final Four. The women’s team is +3500 to win the national championship — the eighth-best odds of any team.

Men’s selection show

Channel: CBS

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Stream: Click here

Betting favorites (presented by DraftKings Sportsbook)

To win national championship:

Houston (+550)

Kansas (+800)

Alabama (+800)

Purdue (+1100)

UCLA (+1100)

Texas (+1400)

UConn (+1700)

Arizona (+1700)

Gonzaga (+1800)

Baylor (+2500)

Women’s selection show

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Click here

Betting favorites (presented by DraftKings Sportsbook)

To win national championship:

South Carolina (-200)

Indiana (+700)

Stanford (+700)

UConn (+900)

Iowa (+1800)

LSU (+2000)

Utah (+3000)

Maryland (+3500)

Virginia Tech (+4000)

Notre Dame (+5000)