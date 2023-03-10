Game thread: No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 3-seed Indiana

No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball’s (21-11) Big Ten Tournament run continues with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 3-seed Indiana (21-10). Tipoff is set for approximately 25 minutes after the end of the Penn State vs. Northwestern game, which should end around 9 p.m. ET.

Maryland and Indiana played once in the regular season, with the Terps dominating the Hoosiers in a 66-55 win in College Park. Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom.com predicts the Terps will win by two.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

