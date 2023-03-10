Game thread: No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 3-seed Indiana

No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball’s (21-11) Big Ten Tournament run continues with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 3-seed Indiana (21-10). Tipoff is set for approximately 25 minutes after the end of the Penn State vs. Northwestern game, which should end around 9 p.m. ET.
Maryland and Indiana played once in the regular season, with the Terps dominating the Hoosiers in a 66-55 win in College Park. Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom.com predicts the Terps will win by two.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal preview: No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 3-seed Indiana
Testudo Times Podcast: Big Ten quarterfinals preview
How to watch No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 3-seed Indiana
No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball defeats No. 14-seed Minnesota, 70-54, advances to Big Ten quarterfinals
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s second-round win over Minnesota
Testudo Times Podcast: Big Ten Tournament preview
Jahmir Young named to All-Big Ten second team, three other Terps earn honorable mentions
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience
Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits
Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail
Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start
Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle
Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
Loading comments...