Testudo Times Podcast: Big Ten quarterfinals preview

CHICAGO — The Big Ten Tournament is in full swing, and the Testudo Times editors have you covered. On this episode, they break down Maryland’s second-round win over last-place Minnesota and are joined by a special guest to preview Friday night’s matchup against Indiana.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball opened its postseason with a 70-54 win over No. 14-seed Minnesota. We recap the victory.

IUTV’s Evan Kamikow joins the show to discuss everything Indiana and preview the Terps’ matchup with the Hoosiers.

Keys and predictions for Friday night’s big tilt.

