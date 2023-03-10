MM 3.10: Maryland football hires Zac Spavital as safeties coach

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley continued to bolster his coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season, as Zac Spavital was announced as the new safeties coach on Tuesday.

Spavital’s hiring was announced alongside that of Josh Gattis as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Terps were left without a safeties coach after Wes Neighbors left the position in favor of the same position at Ole Miss.

Spavital comes to College Park as an 18-year coaching veteran, spending time at Texas Tech, Houston and Oklahoma and most recently as the defensive coordinator at Texas State for four seasons. He helped guide those teams to a combined nine bowl games, including two Big 12 Championships with Oklahoma. His defenses have finished top-25 in turnovers forced six times.

While at Houston as the defensive backs coach, he also served as a recruiting coordinator under current Maryland co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin.

“Zac comes to us with a history of being part of defenses that have a tremendous amount of success, especially when it comes to being aggressive and taking the ball away,” Locksley said in a release. “He’s worked with some really strong football minds during his career and we’re excited about what he brings to our staff and how he’ll be able to develop our players.”

Spavital will take over a safety corps highlighted by returning starters Beau Brade and Dante Trader Jr.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball took down Minnesota, 70-54, in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Ben Dickson recapped the game.

Jonathan Iacovacci previewed Maryland baseball’s series against Maine.

Dickson and Emmet Siegel broke down Maryland football’s hiring of Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Maryland men’s basketball star Jahmir Young sat down on the “Hear The Turtle” podcast to discuss the postseason.

Testudo Times’ own Damon Brooks Jr. sat down with the Maryland women’s basketball team to discuss his story.

Maryland women’s lacrosse had some alumni in attendance for its 22-4 victory against William & Mary.