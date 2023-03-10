How to watch No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 3-seed Indiana

No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball will take on No. 3-seed Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament Friday night. Tipoff is expected to be around 9 p.m.
When these teams met earlier this season, Indiana was riding a five-game win streak but Maryland snapped it, coming away with a 66-55 win.
Let’s get to the matchup this time around.
The numbers
Maryland: 21-11 (12-9 Big Ten)
Indiana: 21-10 (12-8 Big Ten)
All-time series: Indiana leads 11-9
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -1
How to watch and listen
Friday, March 10, approx. 9 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)
Streaming: FOX Sports
