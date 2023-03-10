How to watch No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 3-seed Indiana

No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball will take on No. 3-seed Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament Friday night. Tipoff is expected to be around 9 p.m.

When these teams met earlier this season, Indiana was riding a five-game win streak but Maryland snapped it, coming away with a 66-55 win.

Let’s get to the matchup this time around.

The numbers

Maryland: 21-11 (12-9 Big Ten)

Indiana: 21-10 (12-8 Big Ten)

All-time series: Indiana leads 11-9

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -1

How to watch and listen

Friday, March 10, approx. 9 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

Preview

No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball defeats No. 14-seed Minnesota, 70-54, advances to Big Ten quarterfinals

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s second-round win over Minnesota

Testudo Times Podcast: Big Ten Tournament preview

Jahmir Young named to All-Big Ten second team, three other Terps earn honorable mentions

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience

Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt