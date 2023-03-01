Testudo Times Podcast: March is here

Welcome to March’s first episode of the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the hosts talk No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s recent push and look ahead to the end of the regular season and the postseason.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland men’s basketball took down Northwestern, 75-59, last Sunday to close out a perfect Big Ten home season. How impressive is the feat?

The hosts break down the full performance from Sunday, including a lights-out 14-of-22 3-point shooting performance.

Previewing Maryland’s remaining two regular-season games: at Ohio State Wednesday and at Penn State Sunday.

Taking a look at the Big Ten standings and potential tiebreakers ahead of next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

