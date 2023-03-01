MM 3.1: Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse players earn weekly honors

By Andrew McBride

Both Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse were represented well this week, as Big Ten awards were given to two players from each team.

On the men’s side, goalie Brian Ruppel and defenseman Brett Makar were named Big Ten Specialist and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.

Ruppel, a freshman, was a brick wall in net while logging his first real time between the poles, allowing only five goals on 38 shots (73%) with 14 saves along the way. Ruppel stepped in after senior goalkeeper Logan McNaney limped off the field against Loyola (Md.), and transfer Teddy Dolan struggled in his start against Syracuse. Ruppel’s 14 saves were the most in a Maryland freshman’s first start since 1993.

Makar helped Ruppel out on the defensive end, collecting six ground balls and creating four turnovers throughout the game. Earning his third career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor, Makar has been a huge piece for Maryland’s stout defense.

Shifting to the women, midfielder Shaylan Ahearn was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Week while attacker Libby May was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and the IWLCA Co-Offensive National Player of the Week.

Ahearn, a senior, came up with two goals, six ground balls and 20 draw controls in two games — wins over No. 7 Florida and Drexel. The midfielder came up huge for Maryland, especially against Florida, when her draw control led to the game-sealing goal to settle the game.

Meanwhile, on the offensive side of the ball, May racked up a jaw-dropping 12 goals on 21 shots in the same two games, scoring six in each. This is May’s second career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor, and she looks to continue rising up from fourth on the Big Ten leaderboard for goals this season.

Both teams have tough weeks ahead of them, as the women take on two more ranked opponents in No. 12 James Madison and No. 9 Denver, while the men prepare for their matchup with No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday.

