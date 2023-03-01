How to watch No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Ohio State

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball is looking to solidify the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament in its final two games of the season, and it will put its hopes to the test against a struggling Ohio State team on the road.

The Terps just finished off a perfect 10-0 Big Ten home record with last Sunday’s win over Northwestern, moving into a four-way tie in the standings with the Wildcats, Indiana and Michigan; Maryland holds the tiebreaker over each of them. Maryland is in search of just its second conference road win, with its only other away Big Ten victory coming at last-place Minnesota.

Maryland defeated then-No. 24 Ohio State, 80-73, at the XFINITY Center on Jan. 8. A lot has certainly changed since then.

Here’s how to watch and listen to the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 20-9 (11-7 Big Ten)

Ohio State: 12-17 (4-14 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 11-9

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -1.5

How to watch and listen

Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m. ET, Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 384 — Matt Noble (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

