How to watch No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Ohio State

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball is looking to solidify the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament in its final two games of the season, and it will put its hopes to the test against a struggling Ohio State team on the road.
The Terps just finished off a perfect 10-0 Big Ten home record with last Sunday’s win over Northwestern, moving into a four-way tie in the standings with the Wildcats, Indiana and Michigan; Maryland holds the tiebreaker over each of them. Maryland is in search of just its second conference road win, with its only other away Big Ten victory coming at last-place Minnesota.
Maryland defeated then-No. 24 Ohio State, 80-73, at the XFINITY Center on Jan. 8. A lot has certainly changed since then.
Here’s how to watch and listen to the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 20-9 (11-7 Big Ten)
Ohio State: 12-17 (4-14 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 11-9
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -1.5
How to watch and listen
Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m. ET, Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 384 — Matt Noble (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: FOX Sports
