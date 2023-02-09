MM 2.9: Two Maryland men’s lacrosse players earn Big Ten weekly honors

After Maryland men’s lacrosse started its season on a high note with a 15-4 win against Richmond on Saturday, a few Terps received award recognition. Graduate defender Brett Makar was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and freshman attacker Braden Erksa was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

This type of award is nothing new for Makar, who was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season. He forced four turnovers and got five ground balls as the Terps held the Spiders scoreless for most of the game.

With a lot of players and staff from last year’s national champion squad not returning, the freshman Erksa has already shown himself capable of providing offense in his first collegiate game. He scored two goals and had an assist against Richmond and was the first Maryland freshman to win the award since 2021.

Head coach John Tillman’s team has not lost a regular season game since 2020. Maryland will be back in action against Loyola (Md.) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In other news

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson broke down Maryland men’s basketball’s recent loss to Michigan State and more on the most recent episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Andrew Chodes dove into the discussion surrounding Maryland women’s basketball’s attendance issues by analyzing the data.

Chodes also previewed the Terps’ upcoming game against Northwestern.

Maryland men’s basketball released a logo for the team’s “red out” game against Penn State on Saturday.





The Red Out is Saturday pic.twitter.com/eIAXNSDQWS — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 8, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the Wade Trophy Watch List.

‼️



Diamond Miller has been added to the Wade Watch list for the Wade Trophy!



https://t.co/lTmWJ80dPk#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/9rv3yG0nUd — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 8, 2023

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley was with former NFL player and Maryland alum Shawn Merriman.

Just a couple DMV guys at Radio Row



Locks and Lights Out pic.twitter.com/X9UU33KERt — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 8, 2023

Maryland softball shared images from practice as the team prepares to start their season in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Travel ✅

Final Preparations ✅

Game Day pic.twitter.com/0OZMMXTaAb — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 8, 2023

Maryland wrestling prepared to honor its seniors ahead of senior night.





Looking forward to celebrating Jaron Smith, Lucas Cordio and Zach Spence and all their contributions to the program on Friday night! #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/XkCNkS7OgQ — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 8, 2023

Maryland gymnastics checked in at No. 25 on the NCAA Top 25 this week.