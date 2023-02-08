Testudo Times Podcast: Wrapping up Maryland men’s basketball’s loss at MSU and looking ahead

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors discuss the latest surrounding Maryland men’s basketball, which saw its four-game win streak snap at Michigan State on Tuesday night.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland men’s basketball lost 63-58 in East Lansing, Michigan, on Tuesday. A complete analysis of a roller coaster 40 minutes.

The Terps shot just 3-for-22 from 3-point range. A dive into their season-long struggles from deep.

A look at each individual performance from the loss to the Spartans.

Looking ahead to Maryland’s remaining seven regular season games.

