MM 2.8: Diamond Miller named to Naismith Award Midseason Team

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller was named one of 30 candidates for the Naismith Award, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. The award is given to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Miller continues to truck through an extraordinary season, in which she’s averaging 19.4 points per game, the most by a Terp since Brionna Jones averaged 19.9 in 2016-17.

The senior guard was also recently named to the late season list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the nation’s best shooting guard.

Miller’s well on her way to a third consecutive season with All-Big Ten team honors, ranking third in the conference in scoring and fourth in both steals and blocks.

Miller and the Terps are on the road this week to take on Northwestern (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten). Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m on Big Ten Network.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball had its win streak snapped in a 63-58 loss to Michigan State. Ben Dickson recapped the game.

Terps senior guard Jahmir Young received high praise on Big Ten Network.

Maryland women’s basketball has been ranked in 244 consecutive AP polls, the second-longest active streak in the country.

They are ranked No. 8 this week



Second longest streak in the nation.

Maryland football is hosting walk-on tryouts next Wednesday at Jones-Hill House.

We will hold Walk-On Tryouts on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 PM at Jones-Hill House.



Feb. 8 is the deadline to submit paperwork.



More information: https://t.co/NvStdwljpo pic.twitter.com/L4vIEVCMkN — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 7, 2023

Maryland women’s golf placed seventh at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club this past weekend. Freshman Nicha Kanpai led the Terps with an overall score of +4.

Maryland Gains Momentum in Mexico, Kanpai Earns Third Top-10 Finish of the Season



Thanks , for an incredible week!



Recap ➡️ https://t.co/kr2jXpapbH

Final Leaderboard ➡️ https://t.co/r14i4a628R



Up Next: Let's go #B1G in TEXAS... ICON Invitational! #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/6w5QPUYS7B — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) February 7, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse swept the weekly Big Ten honors. Brett Makar was named Defender of the Week and and attacker Braden Erksa was named Freshman of the Week.

First Big Ten weekly honors of the season are in!



Brett Makar: Defensive Player of the Week

Braden Erksa: Freshman of the Week



https://t.co/JfR0ow7VDE#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/sWTWGf7lpL — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 7, 2023

Maryland softball head coach Mark Montgomery spoke on his expectations for the team this season. “We’ve gotten better every year,” he said.