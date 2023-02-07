How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Michigan State

If its Saturday blowout of Big Ten bottomfeeder Minnesota proved Maryland men’s basketball is capable of winning on the road, its matchup with the Spartans at 9 p.m. Tuesday is a chance to prove it is a legitimate threat there. Maryland, which has not lost a home conference game, has lost all but one on the road and faces a Michigan State team who, despite being 6-6 in the Big Ten, is talented and has only lost twice at home this season.

Over the course of its four-game win streak, Maryland has been led by strong play from its stars Donta Scott and Jahmir Young, as well as a string of impressive breakout performances from big man Julian Reese. Young will have his hands full, as head coach Kevin Willard will look to him to set the pace early in the game, which Maryland has struggled with on the road. He will be matched up with Spartans star Tyson Walker, who is averaging almost 14 points per game this season.

The numbers

Maryland: 16-7, 7-5 Big Ten

Michigan State: 14-9, 6-6 Big Ten

All-Time Series: Michigan State leads, 13-8

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan State -2.5

How to watch and listen

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9:00 PM ET, Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.

TV: ESPN2- ​​Brian Custer (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Myron Medcalf (sidelines)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN.com / ESPN App

