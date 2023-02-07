MM 2.7: Maryland gymnastics earns top-25 ranking

Maryland gymnastics (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) entered the top 25 on Monday, Road to Nationals announced. This comes after it put up a season-high team score against Ohio State this past weekend.

The Terps have lost two meets in a row, but those defeats came to No. 12 Michigan State and the No. 15 Buckeyes. They put up overall scores of 196.425 and 196.475, respectively, in the losses.

Led by senior Emma Silberman, who has achieved the highest all-around score in each of Maryland’s five meets this season, the Terps have climbed up in the rankings each week after starting the season at No. 31.

Additionally, they’re ranked No. 18 on vault and No. 20 on the uneven bars.

Maryland will be back in action next Saturday, Feb. 11 at Rutgers.

Dylan Manfre gave his takeaways from No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s dominant win against Ohio State.

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse had its television schedule released, with six games on the slate.

No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse will have five televised games this season. It begins its campaign on Feb. 12 against Saint Josephs.

Terps men’s lacrosse goalie Logan McNaney finished with 12 saves in Maryland’s season-opening 15-4 victory against Richmond. The senior was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2022.

D1Baseball ranked Maryland’s Matt Shaw as the third-best shortstop in the nation. The junior was named to the All-Big Ten first team last season.

Maryland men’s basketball moved into the top 25 of KenPom rankings after its 35-point victory at Minnesota.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller was named to the Big Ten Honor Roll for the second consecutive week. She is coming off games of 14, 27 and 29 points.

Maryland men’s basketball’s Caelum Swanton-Rodger’s monster jam against Minnesota was nominated for dunk of the week in the Big Ten.