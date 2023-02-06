MM 2.6: Maryland women’s tennis secures fifth win of the season

Maryland women’s tennis won its fifth match of the season Sunday to improve to 5-1. The Terps defeated Dartmouth, 6-1, on the road to add another win to their resume.

Maryland won five of its six singles matches with wins coming from Selma Cadar, Marta Perez Mur, Kallista Liu, Francesca Feodorov and Hannah McColgan.

Maryland’s Cadar and Mary Brumfield won their doubles match, as did Minorka Miranda and Marta Perez Mur.

“One doubles got us off to a quick start and two doubles did a nice job closing it out for the doubles point. Marta did a great job getting the second point on the board for us quick. Singles was a good battle, we did well to come away with five singles wins,” head coach Katie Dougherty said in a press release.

The Terps will be back on the road this weekend as they head to Lynchburg, Virginia, to take on Liberty and North Texas.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball picked up a historically dominant win over Minnesota Saturday night. Sam Oshtry has the story. Ben Dickson gave his takeaways from the game.

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball picked up a top-10 win over No. 10 Ohio State Sunday.

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse opened its season with a commanding 15-4 win over No. 20 Richmond.

Maryland men’s basketball stayed on the road and hit the Minnesota Timberwolves game Sunday.

Out and about in the Twin Cities!



Fellas hit up the @Timberwolves game tonight pic.twitter.com/xL7IBTasQC — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 6, 2023

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball made some history with its win Sunday.

Today’s 36-point win for @TerpsWBB was its largest margin of victory against an AP Top 10 opponent ever. #B1GStats pic.twitter.com/z90oiEOSkw — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) February 5, 2023

And the fans showed out to watch it.

Diamond Miller has been phenomenal against the nation’s best this season.

Diamond Miller vs. ranked teams this season



25.4 points

7.4 rebounds

50.4% FG#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/SrcbWyqljs — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 6, 2023

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse got contributions from all over in its season opener.

1️⃣0️⃣ different Terps scored

1️⃣3️⃣ different Terps recorded a point



Complete team win in our season opener @mdlottery#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/ZA21DhjolI — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 4, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse is gearing up for its season opener this week.

We play lacrosse THIS WEEK pic.twitter.com/k0mrbUGiEg — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 5, 2023

Maryland wrestling lost to Rutgers over the weekend, but it still recognized the support from its fans.

The atmosphere has been great this winter. Means a lot to our program to see the Pav Packed! Hope yall will come back out next Friday for senior night as we take on Purdue at 7! #ThankYou #TurtlePower #TFIN https://t.co/l4xiYfaRk6 — Coach Clemsen (@alextclemsen) February 5, 2023

Maryland gymnastics’ season is in full swing.