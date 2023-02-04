How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Minnesota

Maryland men’s basketball is on the road to take on Minnesota, with Saturday’s tipoff set for 9 p.m. The Terps are on a three-game winning streak after defeating Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana at home. They’ll have a prime chance to pick up their first Big Ten victory away from College Park against Minnesota, which currently sits last in the conference standings.

Here’s how to tune into tonight’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 15-7, 6-5 Big Ten

Minnesota: 7-14, 1-10 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads 13-2

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -9.5, O/U 128.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Feb. 4, 9:00 PM ET, Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: Big Ten Network — Mike Hall (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 386 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knocke (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

