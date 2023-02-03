MM 2.3: Maryland men’s lacrosse named preseason Big Ten favorite

Coming off back-to-back Big Ten titles and winning the national championship last season, Maryland men’s lacrosse has been tabbed as the favorite to top the conference again in 2023 by the league’s coaches.

The Terps went on an absolute roll last season, going undefeated and winning the NCAA title with an 18-0 record. They were the top-ranked scoring offense in the nation with 17.67 goals per game. Maryland also held the no. 4 scoring defense, allowing just nine goals per game.

Despite losing their leading goal scorer, assister and Tewaaraton Award winner Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland still has a lot of talent on a squad ready to protect its throne. The Big Ten’s coaches evidently believe that the Terps have enough to reload and become conference champions for the third straight season.

In other news

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball fell to No. 6 Iowa, 96-82. Dylan Manfre recapped the game.

Ben Dickson analyzed Maryland men’s basketball’s noticeable home/road splits in conference play.

In addition to being named the Big Ten favorite, Maryland men’s lacrosse had five players named USILA Preseason All-Americans: Luke Wierman, Brett Makar, Kyle Long, Logan McNaney and Ajax Zappitello.

Maryland men’s basketball released a video of the students’ flash mob from the team’s win over No. 21 Indiana.

Former Maryland women’s basketball player Tianna Hawkins signed with the Washington Mystics.

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw was tabbed as the nation’s No. 2 designated hitter on D1Baseball’s Preseason All-American teams.

Maryland men’s golf released its starting lineup for the beginning of Big Ten match play.

Terps track and field is competing at the Doc Hale Invitational at Virginia Tech.

This year will mark the 50th season of Maryland women’s lacrosse, and the program released a commemorative video.

50 years of setting the standard



This year, we celebrate the 50th season of Maryland Women's Lacrosse! pic.twitter.com/kJKFY5fOEv — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 2, 2023

Maryland softball shared photos from its practice with just one week until the start of the season.