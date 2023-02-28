Four Maryland women’s basketball players earn Big Ten honors

No. 5 Maryland women’s basketball filled up the Big Ten’s regular-season awards lists, which were announced Tuesday afternoon.

Senior guard Diamond Miller and sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers were named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the media. Miller was a unanimous selection, and Sellers was named to the second team by the coaches.

Miller, a projected top-three pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, set personal bests in points, assists, blocks, steals and rebounds per game this season. She was previously named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2021 and the second team last year. In her four years with the Terps, the former five-star recruit has helped lead the Terps to two conference titles.

For Sellers, this is her first nomination to the all-conference first team. Last season, the Aurora, Ohio, native was named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year. Following the departures of four of five starters from last season, she has blossomed into a top player for the Terps.

Also a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection, Sellers has established herself as one of the best two-way guards in the nation. Like Miller, she’s averaging career-highs in almost every statistical category, including 14.3 points per game. She has scored double figures in 23 of 29 games this season.

Senior guard Abby Meyers was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Meyers, the 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year at Princeton, transferred to her hometown school for her final season and has thrived as Maryland’s secondary scoring threat behind Miller. The Potomac, Maryland, native ranks second on the team in points, rebounds and steals, and her 37.9% clip from three leads all Terps. She ranks in the top 15 in both threes attempted and made in the conference.

Senior forward Faith Masonius was also honored Tuesday, as she was honored with a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Masonious, who missed most of last year with a knee injury, has come back this season as a team captain and a staple on defense. Known for her vocal leadership on and off the court, she has often been referred to as a “glue player” by head coach Brenda Frese. She started in all 29 regular-season games.

All four players started for the Terps this season, and each have been instrumental in getting the Terps the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. Maryland will play in the quarterfinals against either Illinois, Rutgers or Northwestern at 9 p.m. Friday.