MM 2.28: Maryland baseball ace Jason Savacool named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland baseball junior right-handed pitcher Jason Savacool was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Savacool had a dominant performance against No. 4 Ole Miss last Friday, earning the win after a seven-inning gem. Savacool allowed no earned runs (two unearned) and struck out nine while not walking a single batter. The Baldwinsville, New York, native threw 102 pitches in a gritty 9-2 win for the Terps.

Savacool is the first Terp the win the weekly Big Ten pitching honor since Ryan Ramsey on May 3, 2022, four days after he pitched a perfect game against Northwestern. The third-year collegiate pitcher’s performance against the reigning national champions was encouraging after allowing five earned runs in six innings against South Florida in the season-opener on Feb. 17.

Maryland fell to No. 18 in the D1Baseball rankings Monday following a 1-3 week. The Terps lost to West Virginia last Tuesday and lost two straight against the Rebels after Savacool’s start.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball is back in the AP poll, checking in at No. 21 after winning eight of its last 10 games.

Maryland women’s basketball also moved up in the final AP poll of the regular season, checking in at No. 5.

Maryland basketball has been dominant at home this season.

The Big Ten Network profiled Donta Scott’s journey to Maryland.

Maryland men’s basketball showed love to incoming recruit Jahnathan Lamothe.

Maryland women’s basketball was selected as ESPN’s team of the week.

Former Maryland baseball ace Sean Burke is impressing in spring training.

Maryland softball’s Trinity Schlotterbeck was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after her perfect game.

