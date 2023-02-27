MM 2.27: Trinity Schlotterbeck tosses perfect game for Maryland softball

Maryland senior softball pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck made history Friday, tossing a perfect game in the Terps’ 10-0 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

It was the first perfect game for Maryland softball since 2013 and the seventh in school history. It was also the program’s first no-hitter since Brenna Nation did so on March 12, 2016.

Schlotterbeck was on point all game long, retiring all 15 hitters she faced and striking out eight. The win moved her record to 5-0, but she suffered her first loss Saturday against Minnesota. She’s thrown 35 innings in seven appearances this season, striking out 30 with an earned run average of 2.40.

The Terps have been putting together one of the best starts to a season in recent program history, currently ranked No. 21 in the country with a 10-4 record. Over the weekend, though, they went 2-3, beating Texas A&M-Commerce twice but falling to Baylor once and Minnesota twice.

Maryland will be at the East Carolina Tournament this upcoming weekend, slated to face both Saint Joseph’s and East Carolina twice and Monmouth once. The event will span March 3-5 and will be hosted by East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball finished its conference home slate undefeated with a win over No. 21 Northwestern. Read up on some takeaways from the game.

No. 9 Maryland men’s lacrosse dominated No. 3 Princeton, 11-5, over the weekend.

No. 6 Maryland women’s lacrosse won a thriller over No. 7 Florida on Saturday.

No. 13 Maryland baseball traveled to the reigning national champions and the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels for a weekend series. Maryland lost the series, 2-1 thanks to a 18-8 mercy-rule defeat on Sunday.

No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball eked out a victory at No. 16 Ohio State in its regular-season finale. It will be the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland track and field wrapped up its performance at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Three former Maryland men’s lacrosse players won the PLL Championship Series title with the Chrome.

Maryland women’s golf is at the Icon Invitational in Houston, Texas.