Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 21 Northwestern

Maryland men’s basketball (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) takes on Northwestern (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) with a chance to close out a perfect Big Ten home slate.

The Terps are 6.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tipoff is set for noon Sunday on Big Ten Network. This is the only meeting between Maryland and Northwestern this season.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

