How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 21 Northwestern

Maryland men’s basketball looks to close out a perfect conference home slate Sunday against the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats.
A win would complete Maryland’s first flawless Big Ten home season since the 2014-15 season and its first 10-0 record in home league games ever.
Here’s how to follow the high-stakes battle.
The numbers
Maryland: 19-9, 10-7 Big Ten
Northwestern: 20-8, 11-6 Big Ten
All-time series: Maryland leads 11-4
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -6.5, O/U 130
How to watch and listen
Saturday, Feb. 25, Noon ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 195 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)
Streaming: FOX Sports
