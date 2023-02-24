MM 2.24: Ava McKennie commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Maryland women’s basketball received a commitment from class of 2024 prospect Ava McKennie. She announced her decision with a post to her Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

McKennie attends McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, and also competes for Philly Rise on the EYBL circuit. She is the sister of former Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, who was a team captain and All-Big Ten honorable mention in his fourth and final year with the Terps in 2019.

McDonogh finished with a 21-2 record this past season, landing just outside of MaxPrep’s national top 25 rankings. The Eagles recently defeated St. Frances Academy in the IAAM Conference championship game.

McKennie is not in ESPN’s HoopGurlz Super 60 recruiting rankings, but she has the tools to be an effective player at the collegiate level. She stands at 6-foot-2 and has the ability to stretch the floor as a wing. She was also considering Penn State, Princeton and Harvard.

