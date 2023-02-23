MM 2.23: Two Maryland gymnasts receive Big Ten weekly awards

Despite the team losing over the weekend, No. 24 Maryland gymnastics had two of its gymnasts receive Big Ten weekly recognition for their performances.

On Tuesday, the conference announced that senior Emma Silberman was named Co-Big Ten Gymnast of the Week and freshman Madeline Komoroski was named Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Silberman led the way for Maryland performance-wise, tying for the top all-around score at the team’s meet against Minnesota with a score of 39.325, also scoring 9.900 on the floor and 9.850 in vault. Komoroski had a career-best performance on the floor, scoring 9.925, which helped the Terps earn a team score of 49.450, their highest score on the floor in six years.

The Terps will look to make a statement when they are back in action on Friday at 8 p.m. to take part in the Big Five Meet against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Penn State in Lincoln, Nebraska.

In other news

Sam Oshtry recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s blowout win over Minnesota, its 10th victory in Big Ten play.

Oshtry and Ben Dickson hosted the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball has been getting it done against teams in the top 10 this season, most recently beating Caitlin Clark and No. 6 Iowa on Tuesday.

Tied for most top 10 wins in the country #FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/cUihXSVshJ — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 22, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse wished its former players good luck heading into the PLL Championship Series.

Best of luck to our guys kicking off their run in the @PremierLacrosse Championship Series today! #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/J1BPWdk7qJ — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 22, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn has made her mark in the history books with 200 career draw controls, becoming only the sixth-ever Terp to reach that feat.

Only the 6th Terp EVER to record 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ draw controls



Shay Ahearn pic.twitter.com/Rf1OfMhWj6 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 22, 2023

No. 13 Maryland men’s baseball shared the collection of grand slams that it hit this past weekend in Tampa.

History in Tampa



Take a look back at all three grand slams from our weekend in the sunshine state#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/i0ZCLSfsgT — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 22, 2023

Maryland women’s tennis came in at No. 33 in the ITA rankings, the first time the team has been ranked in six years.