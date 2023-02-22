Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Minnesota

Maryland men’s basketball faces Minnesota at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the XFINITY Center, a rematch of the Terps’ 81-46 road win over the Golden Gophers on Feb. 4.

The Terps are 15-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Minnesota preview (game two)

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Minnesota

Maryland men’s basketball falls to Nebraska in overtime, 70-66

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s gut-wrenching loss at Nebraska

How Maryland fans came together to create an unforgettable night in College Park

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s road demolition of Minnesota

Maryland men’s basketball hammers Minnesota, 81-46

Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt